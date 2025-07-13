Women emerge as key drivers of CPEC's next economic phase in Pakistan

A woman wearing a helmet can be seen in this undated image. — APP/File

The multibillion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), widely recognised for its extensive infrastructure — including ports, roads, and power plants — is now catalysing a profound shift in Pakistan: the emergence of women as drivers of the country's economic future.

As CPEC transitions into its next phase, a significant number of women across the country, trained under CPEC-linked initiatives, are stepping into leadership roles, reshaping industries and ensuring the benefits of progress are more equally shared.

In Tharparkar, Sindh, women are breaking traditional barriers under the flagship of CPEC. The Thar Block II Project, managed by the Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC), has trained up to 70 women as heavy dump truck drivers.

This marks a historic first for the traditionally conservative and underprivileged region, challenging gender norms and opening new employment opportunities in a male-dominated field.

Similar stories of empowerment are emerging from Balochistan's coastal city of Gwadar. At a tailoring centre located inside the Gwadar Port Free Zone, more than 20 women have been trained in garment production.

Supported by China Overseas Ports Holding Company (COPHC) and the Chinese Consulate, the initiative provides women with stipends as they produce uniforms for port workers.

Umair Pervez Khan, Secretary of the Consortium of Asia Pacific Studies (CAPS), said that CPEC is evolving from an infrastructure-focused vision to a human-centred model of inclusive and sustainable development.

"CPEC is not just about roads and trade," he said. "It is a platform of opportunity, and women are at the heart of this transformation."

According to Pervez Khan, the second phase of CPEC focuses on sustainable development, special economic zones (SEZs), vocational training, and community empowerment.

"We are witnessing the start of a social shift. Women who once had no access to education or income opportunities are now contributing to their local economies with skill and dedication," he noted impressed.

As SEZs become operational in various provinces, policymakers and development partners are working to integrate women's roles into industries such as manufacturing, logistics, and operations, sectors traditionally dominated by men.

Pervez Khan emphasised that CPEC's long-term success depends on the inclusion of women at all levels of economic activity, particularly within SEZs like Rashakai and Dhabeji.

"The only way forward is to build inclusion into the foundation of our economic zones — so women are part of the system from the start," he said.

He also stressed the need for vocational centres, daycare facilities, and women-friendly work environments to become standard features in all SEZs, to support women's participation and retention in the workforce.

Beyond income generation, CPEC is also reshaping social attitudes. In regions where women's mobility and public presence were once highly restricted, local success stories are inspiring communities and creating new pathways for young women to find employment.

"These early achievements need support through awareness campaigns and local partnerships," Umair Khan said. "When one woman steps forward, it encourages others. That ripple effect can only last with continued community engagement and recognition."

Khan believes Pakistan can set a regional example through CPEC by promoting gender-inclusive development.

"With inclusive policies, Pakistan can use infrastructure and trade to uplift not just GDP, but human lives," he remarked.

In Balochistan, over 20 women are employed and trained at the Gwadar Women Garment Factory. In Punjab, improved energy access in SEZs has boosted female employment in the textile sector.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, better transport links have opened urban jobs and training opportunities for women. Additionally, 191 female police officers have joined Sindh's CPEC security force.

As the Pak-China partnership advances under the Belt and Road Initiative, this multibillion-dollar corridor is connecting Pakistan to global markets while driving regional growth.

Now focused on sustainability and inclusion, it is empowering women in remote areas with skills and opportunities, enabling them to contribute meaningfully to both the national and global economy. Their role is no longer secondary; it is central to lasting progress.