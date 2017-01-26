NA session in progress, Opposition ponders privilege motion against PM

ISLAMABAD: The session of the National Assembly on Thursday started under Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, earlier before which the Opposition leaders mulled over introducing a privilege motion against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Before the session of the lower house of the Parliament commenced, a House Business Advisory Committee meeting under the NA Speaker took place.

The Opposition parties boycotted the session and came outside in protest. The disgruntled Opposition leaders demanded that a privilege motion be moved against the premier on grounds that he is no longer 'Sadiq and Ameen' (honest and trustworthy).

Pakistan People’s Party leader Naveed Qamar said that privilege motion against the PM hasn’t been ruled out.

The Speaker said that one representative each from the Opposition and government’s side should speak over the point of objection, he said.

Qamar said that the Opposition will reveal its strategy in the house’s session today.

Another meeting took place of the Opposition leaders before the NA session began. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Shah Mehmood Qureshi met with leader of the Opposition Khursheed Shah. The two leaders consulted over a privilege motion against the PM.

PTI’s Qureshi said that the Prime Minister remaining in power raises concerns as he is no longer ‘honest and trustworthy’.

According to sources, the Opposition agreed to continue the NA session till two weeks.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan is currently hearing a case involving the Prime Minister with regard to the Panama Leaks that surfaced last year.

0



0





