'Gross violation of human rights': Senate condemns Balochistan honour killing

Senator Sherry Rehman speaks during a session of the House in this undated image. — Radio Pakistan

The Senate on Thursday passed a unanimous resolution, condemning the incident of the murder of a couple in broad daylight on the orders of a Jirga in the name of so-called "honour killing" in Balochistan.

The resolution, moved by Sherry Rehman, said this premeditated act of vigilante murders constitutes an abhorrent crime and is a gross violation of human rights, the Constitution, and the laws of Pakistan.

It, Radio Pakistan reported, said that this barbaric murder cannot and must not be masked by any cultural, tribal, or traditional justification under the pretext of so-called ghairat or "honour."

It is, in fact, a crime that has gravely dishonoured the nation. "Any attempt to justify such a crime based on 'custom or honour' is completely unacceptable, as is the entire process of victim-blame."

The murder, which took place around six weeks ago, involved Bano Bibi and a man named Ehsanullah, both of whom were shot dead in the Degari area near Quetta in what police described as an honour-related incident.

The incident came to light after a video circulating on social media showed more than a dozen men gathered in a remote, mountainous desert area, with SUVs and pickup trucks parked nearby.

The woman is ordered to stand facing away from the group before a man pulls out a gun and shoots her in the back. He then turns the weapon on a man and shoots him dead.

As the video went viral, Balochistan government was prompted to register a case under terrorism charges. Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti described the incident as "heinous".

Meanwhile, in the resolution, the House recalled that Parliament has previously enacted legislative reforms to curb so-called honour crimes, particularly by disallowing compoundability or sulah in such cases, in recognition of the need for the State to act decisively against perpetrators.

However, the House noted with deep concern that despite such legal safeguards, implementation on the ground remains weak, and justice is often subverted, as evidenced in past high-profile cases, especially those that target women.

This House affirmed that so-called honour killings are not honourable but constitute murder under the law, and must be treated and prosecuted as such.

"The rule of law cannot be selectively applied, nor can tribal or informal justice mechanisms be permitted to undermine constitutional protections and due process."

The Senate called upon the government to ensure an immediate and transparent investigation into the recent killings, with all those involved, directly or indirectly, including those who convened or sanctioned any jirga, and they must be brought to justice without delay.

It said the law enforcement agencies must be directed to treat all such cases strictly under the relevant provisions of the Pakistan Penal Code, without compromise or discretion.

The resolution urged the Ministry of Law and Justice and the Ministry of Human Rights to conduct a thorough review of the enforcement gaps in existing laws dealing with so-called honour crimes, and to recommend actionable reforms for robust implementation.

It also recommended that public prosecutors and investigating officers must be trained and sensitised to treat gender-based violence and honour crimes as serious criminal offences requiring proactive prosecution.

The House stressed that the provincial and federal governments must launch awareness campaigns that categorically reject the concept of honour-based violence and reinforce the primacy of constitutional law over tribal or feudal norms.

The resolution further reiterated that the Senate stands squarely with all citizens of Pakistan as equal and entitled to the protections of the law. It reaffirmed its unyielding commitment to upholding the rights, safety, and dignity of all citizens, especially women, as enshrined in the Constitution of Pakistan.