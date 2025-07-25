Lahore court summons Imran, issues arrest warrant for Shibli in police attack case

PTI founder Imran Khan (Left) and Senate Opposition Leader Shibli Faraz. — Reuters/APP

Lahore court sends jail summons to PTI founder for hearing.

Case linked to alleged attack on Islamabad police team.

Court to resume hearing on July 30.



LAHORE: A Lahore court on Friday issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Senate opposition leader Shibli Faraz and issued summon orders for PTI founding chairman Imran Khan in a case linked to an alleged attack on Islamabad police personnel deployed outside the latter's Zaman Park residence.

The case was registered at Lahore’s Race Course police station in 2023 against the former premier and other party leaders following clashes between the PTI supporters and police.

The deposed prime minister, who was ousted from power via the opposition's no-confidence motion in April 2022, has been facing a slew of charges ranging from corruption to terrorism since his removal as premier.

Imran Khan has been behind bars since August 2023 after he was sentenced in multiple cases.

During the hearing at Lahore's Cantt Kutchery today, the court issued a summon order for former prime minister Imran Khan through jail authorities, as he is currently incarcerated in Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail.

Subsequently, the court adjourned the further proceedings till July 30.

Today’s development follows recent anti-terrorism court rulings that handed down prison sentences of up to 10 years to senior PTI leaders in connection with the May 9, 2023, riots.

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday sentenced several PTI leaders, including Dr Yasmin Rashid and Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed, to 10 years in prison each in connection with the May 9 case.

The court also awarded sentences to former Punjab governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema, PTI Senator Ejaz Chaudhry, and Afzal Azeem Pahat in the same case.

However, the court acquitted former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Hamza Azeem Pahat, Rana Tanveer, and Aizaz Rafiq in the case.

The same day ATC in Sargodha also sentenced Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Ahmed Khan Bachar, MNA Mohammad Ahmed Chattha and several other PTI workers to 10 years each in prison in a vandalism case related to May 9 riots.