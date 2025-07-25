Pakistan, China army top brass reiterate coordination to confront hybrid threats

COAS Field Marshal Asim Munir (left) meets Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing on July 24, 2025. — Xinhua

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir undertook an official visit to China, where he held a series of high-level meetings aimed at reinforcing the strategic partnership between Islamabad and Beijing, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement on Friday.

According to the military’s media wing, during his stay in Beijing, the COAS met senior Chinese political and military leadership, including Vice President Han Zheng and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Talks focused on regional security, evolving global dynamics, and collaboration under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the ISPR said.

“Both sides expressed satisfaction over the depth of bilateral engagement and reiterated their shared commitment to sovereign equality, multilateral cooperation, and long-term regional stability,” reads the ISPR statement.

The Chinese leadership praised the Pakistan Armed Forces as a cornerstone of resilience and a vital contributor to peace in South Asia, it said.

On the military front, the COAS met General Zhang Youxia, Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), along with other top officials from the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), including General Chen Hui and Lieutenant General Cai Zhai Jun.

The discussions covered defence modernisation, counterterrorism efforts, joint military training, and enhanced institutional coordination. Both sides placed particular emphasis on improving operational interoperability to tackle hybrid and transnational threats.

The Chinese military reaffirmed its full confidence in the strength of the bilateral defence partnership and acknowledged Pakistan’s critical role in promoting regional stability.

Field Marshal Munir thanked the Chinese leadership for their unwavering support, reaffirming that Pakistan remains committed to deepening military cooperation “across all domains.”

Upon arrival at the PLA Army Headquarters, the COAS was presented with a guard of honour, symbolising the longstanding camaraderie between the two armed forces.

“The visit reflects the growing depth of politico-military ties between the two countries and underscores their joint resolve to promote regional peace through sustained, high-level engagement,” the military’s media wing added.