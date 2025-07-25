TikToker Sumeera Rajput found dead at home in Ghotki

TikToker Sumeera Rajput, who was found dead at her residence in Ghotki. — TikTok/@ghotki205

No FIR registered yet, probe underway.

Post-mortem finds no signs of physical torture.

Two suspects held for questioning.

GHOTKI: TikTok content creator Sumeera Rajput was found dead at her residence in the Bago Wah area of Sindh's Ghotki district, the police confirmed on Friday.

According to District Police Officer Anwar Shaikh, Rajput's 15-year-old daughter claimed that her mother had been poisoned by individuals who had been pressuring her to marry forcibly.

The daughter of Rajput — who had more than 58,000 followers on the video-sharing platform and one million likes — claimed the suspects gave her mother poisonous tablets, leading to her death.

The body was moved to a local hospital for a post-mortem examination. Medical Superintendent Dr Sarwanand said the initial report did not reveal any signs of physical violence, but samples had been sent to a laboratory to ascertain the exact cause of death.

The police have taken two individuals into custody based on suspicion, and an investigation is ongoing. However, no formal first information report (FIR) has been registered so far.

The police further said that the motive behind the suspected murder remains unknown, adding that they are pursuing multiple leads to determine whether foul play was involved.

This incident adds to a troubling trend involving female content creators being targeted.

Last month, a 17-year-old TikToker, Sana Yousaf, was shot dead inside her home in Islamabad's Sector G-13/1 — raising concerns over the safety of social media influencers.

The murder occurred within the jurisdiction of the Sumbal police station and shocked netizens and rights advocates alike. Yousaf, who had over 740,000 followers on TikTok, was reportedly with her aunt at home at the time of the incident.

Islamabad Police arrested the suspect, identified as Umar Hayat — also known by his nickname "Kaka" — in Faisalabad just 20 hours after the crime.