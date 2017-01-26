In conversation with the women behind Startup Lahore

The first day of Startup Lahore was a great success as several technology companies from Pakistan showcased their products.

Hosted by the MIT Enterprise Forum - Pakistan and Information Technology University at the Arfa Software Technology Park, the two-day conference brings together investors, entrepreneurs, mentors, speakers, technology companies, accelerators, and media in an initiative to bolster the country's growing startup ecosystem.

We spoke to the women behind the event and asked them their thoughts on the first day.

