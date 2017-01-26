The first day of Startup Lahore was a great success as several technology companies from Pakistan showcased their products.
Hosted by the MIT Enterprise Forum - Pakistan and Information Technology University at the Arfa Software Technology Park, the two-day conference brings together investors, entrepreneurs, mentors, speakers, technology companies, accelerators, and media in an initiative to bolster the country's growing startup ecosystem.
We spoke to the women behind the event and asked them their thoughts on the first day.
In conversation with the women behind Startup Lahore was posted in Sci-Tech of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv
on January 26, 2017 and was last updated on January 26, 2017. This news story is related to Lahore, Lahore News, Lahore Technology, Pakistan News, Pakistan Tech News, Pakistan Technology News, Startup Lahore, Technology News, Lahore Startup, Startup Lahore. Permanent link to the news story "In conversation with the women behind Startup Lahore" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/128825-In-conversation-with-the-women-behind-Startup-Lahore
.