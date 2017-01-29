Another missing blogger Asim Saeed returns home

Related Stories Social activist and blogger Salman Haider returns home

ISLAMABAD: Social activist and blogger Asim Saeed, who had gone missing earlier this month, has returned home, a report by BBC Urdu stated on Sunday.

Asim Saeed reached home 'safely', his family has confirmed to the BBC Urdu. The blogger's sister told the BBC Urdu that the family are happy on his safe return and thankful to the Almighty.

She declined to share any further details, the publication said.

Asim Saeed had gone missing on January 4, along with another blogger Waqas Goraya. Fatima Jinnah University Professor and blogger Salman Haider had disappeared on January 6.

On Saturday, it was reported that Salman Haider had returned home. However, he had declined to record his statement with the police, officials said.

Sources in Lahore police had also confirmed yesterday that Waqas Goraya had also reached home, but his family had declined to confirm the information.

0



0





