Protest over water, power outages causes gridlock in Karachi's Punjab Colony

A large number of motorists and commuters were stuck in traffic jam for over four hours

By
Syed Daniyal Hussain
|

July 12, 2025

Vehicles are stuck in a traffic jam after residents of Punjab Colony stage a protest against prolonged power cuts on Saturday. — Screengrab via GeoNews
  • Protesters block both roads leading to Defence Mor.
  • Commuters experience hours-long traffic jams.
  • Huge traffic congestion also reported near Boat Basin.

KARACHI: Residents of Punjab Colony on Saturday morning blocked both tracks of the main road leading towards Defence Moor in protest over power and water shortages in the area, causing severe traffic disruptions on key roadways.

A large number of motorists and commuters were stuck in a traffic jam for over four hours in Punjab Colony and adjoining localities. Huge traffic congestion was also reported near Boat Basin.

In an alternative plan, traffic police diverted light vehicles through the Gizri underpass and traffic from Korangi was diverted towards Khayaban-e-Jami.

Protesters staged the demonstration after K-Electric reportedly disconnected the power supply to their residential building around 11am on Friday.

The power cut followed an operation by K-Electric targeting illegal connections in the nearby PNT Colony, during which a dispute occurred between the city's sole power distributor staff and residents.

Residents of the affected building, which houses 80 flats, maintained that they were not directly involved in the altercation but were still subjected to a power cut.

