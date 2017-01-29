Cricket greats term Safraz best choice for captaincy

Related Stories Azhar likely to be removed as ODI captain, Sarfraz favourite to take over

KARACHI: Former cricketers have termed Sarfraz Ahmed the best choice for leading the national team in One Day Internationals, a format the green shirts have been struggling in for the past several years.

During Geo News’ special transmission ‘Cricket ka Muqadma’, former captain Wasim Akram said that having two, three captains don’t suit our cricketing culture. “Sarfraz should be the captain now. There is no other option available”, he added.

However, fast bowling legend was quick to add that changing the captain will not bring marked improvement overnight in the performance of the team.

Former opening batsman Ramiz Raja also echoed Wasim’s voice, saying that Sarfraz was the best choice for captaining the side.

Former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar said that Sarfraz is the best captain for all three formats of the game. Former middle-order batsman Mohammad Yousuf too was in favour of giving the charge of the team to the wicket-keeper batsman.

Former cricketer and analyst Sikandar Bakht said that the constitution of Pakistan Cricket Board was not right as it did not give the right of finding a captain to the chairman.

Former fast bowler Aaqib Javed said that a captain should have a vision which has been lacking in the team.

The row over captaincy was reignited after Pakistan's dismal show in Australia where they lost both Test and ODI series 3-0 and 4-1 respectively.

Azhar Ali —the current skipper — was named Pakistan’s captain following team’s early exit from the World Cup 2015 which forced the then captain Misbahul Haq to step down and announce his retirement from limited over cricket.

However, the performance of the team has been dismal under various captains including Misbahul Haq, Shahid Afridi or Azhar Ali.

Since the WC, Azhar has led Pakistan in 31 ODIs, winning only 12 of them while 18 games ended with results in opponent’s favour, leaving a big question mark on Azhar’s ability as team’s captain.

Although, his individual record as a batsman is notable, but series defeats by Bangladesh, England, New Zealand and Australia have left PCB, according to sources, with no other option but to remove him.

Azhar was asked to step down earlier as well after Pakistan’s 4-1 defeat in England. He, however, refused to step down and led Pakistan to 3-0 win in three-match ODI series against West Indies in the United Arab Emirates.

However, the 3-0 win didn’t help Azhar Ali to win the confidence of chairman PCB Shahryar Khan and the former diplomat clearly said ahead of series against Australia that team’s performance in five-match series would determine Azhar Ali’s future as ODI captain.

