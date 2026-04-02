PSL 11: Sameer, Shadab star as Islamabad United secure commanding win over Quetta Gladiators

Islamabad United's Sameer Minhas (left) and Shadab Khan (right) shake hands with Quetta Gladiators' Abrar Ahmed after winning the match of Pakistan Super League 11 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on April 2, 2026. PSL

United chase 184 comfortably, finishing in 19th over.

Sameer smashes unbeaten 83, registers maiden PSL fifty.

Shadab Khan hits 68, anchors decisive 100-run partnership.

Sameer Minhas and Shadab Khan powered Islamabad United past Quetta Gladiators by eight wickets in the ninth match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on Thursday.

United chased down Gladiators’ 184-run target with two wickets down in the 19th over, courtesy of a match-winning knock from emerging batter Sameer Minhas and a vital contribution by skipper Shadab Khan.

The side got off to a strong start as openers Devon Conway and Sameer Minhas piled on runs early, laying a solid foundation for the chase.

However, the 40-run opening stand was broken when Abrar Ahmed dismissed Conway for 18 off 19 deliveries, including two fours and a six.

Abrar struck again shortly after, removing Andries Gous for two off four balls, reducing United to 61-2 in 6.5 overs.

Sameer and Shadab then steadied the innings, forging a crucial 50-run partnership to take the total past the 100-run mark and put their side in a commanding position.

The young opener remained in sublime form, bringing up his maiden PSL half-century. Shadab also stayed in fine touch, leading from the front and guiding the team towards the target with his ninth PSL fifty.

Shadab struck back-to-back boundaries against the opposition bowlers, piling pressure on them as the match slipped away, guiding Islamabad’s total past the 150-run mark in the 16th over and raising a 100-run stand alongside Minhas.

In the end, Islamabad United chased down the target with Sameer Minhas unbeaten, top-scoring with 83 off 48 balls, including eight fours and three sixes, while Shadab Khan played a brilliant 68 off 38 deliveries, hitting five fours and four sixes.

Batting first, the Gladiators reached 183-5 in their allotted 20 overs, despite an explosive start from their opening pair, Shamyl Hussain and Saud Shakeel.

The duo attacked Islamabad United’s bowling from the outset, finding boundaries at regular intervals and putting on a 50-run opening stand.

The partnership was broken in the fifth over when pacer Salman Irshad dismissed Shamyl Hussain for 21 off 15 balls, which included one four and two sixes.

Khawaja Nafay then joined Shakeel to form a promising partnership, but Shadab Khan struck to remove the skipper for a brisk 42 off 26 balls, featuring three fours and three sixes, leaving the Gladiators at 71-2 in 8.1 overs.

Runs continued to flow for Quetta, but wickets fell at regular intervals. Imad Wasim claimed Khawaja Nafay for 18 off 14 balls, which included two fours and a six.

Shadab Khan struck again in the 12th over, first dismissing wicketkeeper-batter Ben McDermott for three off six balls and then sending back Bevon Jacobs for a first-ball duck, leaving the Gladiators in trouble at 93-5.

Hassan Nawaz and Tom Curran then steadied the innings with a crucial partnership, adding valuable runs and helping the team surpass the 100-run mark.

Quetta gained momentum in the 16th over as Nawaz smashed 21 runs off Imad Wasim’s over, putting the team in a strong position. The duo shared a 50-run stand and continued to score at a brisk pace in the final overs.

Nawaz was in top form, hitting boundaries consistently to raise his bat for his fifth PSL half-century. The innings concluded with Quetta Gladiators posting a competitive total of 183-5.

Nawaz remained unbeaten on 64 off 35 balls, striking six fours and three sixes, while Curran contributed 29 off 22 deliveries, including two fours and a six.

Shadab Khan was Islamabad United’s standout bowler, registering figures of 3/23 in four overs, while Imad Wasim and Salman Irshad contributed one wicket each.