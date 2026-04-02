PSL 11: Azam, Warner power Karachi Kings to five-wicket win against RawalPindiz

Karachi Kings' David Warner (left) and Azam Khan bump fists during their PSL 11 match against RawalPindiz at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 2, 2026. — PSL

Karachi Kings completed a 198-run chase as Azam Khan and David Warner struck rapid half-centuries in the 10th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday.

Set to chase 198, the 2020 champions knocked the winning runs for the loss of five wickets and four balls to spare, courtesy of a crucial 76-run partnership for the third wicket between Azam and Warner.

The Kings got off to a contrasting start to their pursuit as they lost right-handed opener Muhammad Waseem in the third over with 27 runs on the board.





Following the early setback, Salman Ali Agha (29) joined skipper Warner, and the duo batted sensibly to anchor the run chase with an important 43-run partnership for the second wicket, which culminated with the former's dismissal in the ninth over.

Agha's dismissal paved the way for Azam to walk out and bat at No.5 ahead of experienced all-rounder Moeen Ali, and the move paid dividends for the 2020 champions, as he, alongside captain Warner, put together a crucial partnership for the Kings.

While Daryl Mitchell got rid of Kings' captain Warner in the 16th over, Azam continued the onslaught and put the former champions within touching distance before being dismissed by Mohammad Amir in the penultimate over.





Azam top-scored for the Kings with a blazing 74 off 34 deliveries, studded with six fours and as many sixes, while Warner made a 36-ball 50, featuring six fours and a six.

Mitchell struck on the first delivery of the final over, dismissing Moeen Ali (five) to cause a stir in the Kings' pursuit, but Abbas Afridi smashed a six on the subsequent delivery to steer his side to their third straight triumph in PSL 11.

Mitchell was the pick of the bowlers for RawalPindiz, taking three wickets for 32 runs in his 3.2 overs, while Naseem Shah and Amir could pick up one apiece.

Kings captain David Warner's decision to field first backfired as the tournament debutants racked up 197/6 in their 20 overs, courtesy of a monumental fourth-wicket partnership between Mitchell and Billings.

The Pindiz got off to a shaky start to their innings as Hasan Ali dismissed their captain, Mohammad Rizwan (21), in the third over with just 28 runs on the board.

Khushdil Shah inflicted further setbacks on the new entrants by getting rid of Yasir Khan (eight) and Kamran Ghulam (10) in quick succession, bringing the total down to 55/3 in 6.1 overs.

Following the early setback, Mitchell and Billings joined forces and turned the game on its head with a 120-run partnership for the fourth wicket, during which they both brought up their respective half-centuries.

Experienced pacer Hasan eventually broke the threatening partnership in the 18th over by dismissing Billings, while Mitchell fell prey to Mir Hamza on the first delivery of the penultimate over.

Mitchell remained the top-scorer for RawalPindiz with 65 off 41 deliveries, studded with five fours and three sixes, while Billings smashed eight fours and a six on his way to a 35-ball 58.

Abdullah Fazal ensured retaining Pindiz's momentum with an unbeaten 17-run cameo, coming off just eight deliveries and featuring three boundaries, including two sixes.

Hasan was the standout bowler for the Kings, taking three wickets for just 24 runs in his four overs, followed by Khushdil with two, while Hamza bagged one.