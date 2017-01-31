Print Story
Bilawal says Kashmir is a bone of contention between Pakistan and India

WASHINGTON: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has urged for a quick and just resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

During his address at the United States Institute of Peace (USIP) on Monday, Bilawal said South Asia should be a hub of energy and economic strength but instead, the disputed territory of Kashmir stands as a bone of contention between the two nuclear powers of the region – India and Pakistan.

Regarding water dispute between the two countries, Bilawal expressed hope that the Indian government would not use water as a weapon against Pakistan.  

He urged the participants to consider Pakistan a part of solution to the problem and not the problem itself.

 

 

