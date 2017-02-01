NA opposition denied permission to table resolution against Trump administration

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf members on Wednesday protested in the National Assembly after they were not allowed to table a resolution against US President Donald Trump, who has recently drawn criticism from around the world over his controversial visa ban on seven Muslim states.

President Donald Trump on Friday put a four-month hold on allowing refugees into the United States and temporarily barred travellers from Syria and six other Muslim-majority countries, saying the moves would help protect Americans from terrorist attacks.

The bans, though temporary, took effect immediately, causing havoc and confusion for would-be travellers with passports from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

Lawmakers from opposition parties on Wednesday submitted a draft resolution against Trump administration in the National Assembly Secretariat.

The drafts resolution was signed by PTI members Arif Alvi, Asad Umar, Ameerullah Marwat, Shireen Mazari and Munazza Hassan. It had signatures of Pakistan Peoples Party's Aijaz Jakhrani and Azra Fazal.

Awami National Party's Ghulam Ahmed Bilour and Jamaat e Islami's Sajizada Tariqullah also signed the draft.

However, when the opposition members asked for permission to table the resolution, they were denied by Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi.

The deputy speaker suggested the opposition to give a notice to presenting the resolution or consult the government on it.

At this, PTI lawmakers stood on their seats and protested against it. "There have been protests around the world and the Pakistani government should also summon US ambassador and inquire him on the issue.

0



0





