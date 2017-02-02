WATCH: Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s new title song for Peshawar Zalmi

Peshawar Zalmi’s new song video for Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2017 edition is out now, and it’s been sung by none other than the singing maestro Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

The song, with its uplifting beat and groovy music, puts fans in just the right mood for the upcoming tournament, which promises to be another hit with the players and the fans alike.

The song video shows glimpses of the players’ adventures both on and off the field. Be it big hitting and fiery bowling on the field or desert safari and beach cricket off the field, the video shows the players trying it all out.

0



0





