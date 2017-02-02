CM Murad issues orders to make Karachi zoo better than Singapore's

Related Stories CM Murad vows to improve condition of Karachi zoo

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Thursday issued orders to renovate the city's zoo and bring it on par with the best zoos around the world.

“The Karachi Zoo must be made even better than the Singapore Zoo,” he said at a meeting called today especially to discuss the condition of the zoo.

"If an expert is needed to be called from Singapore [for work on the zoo] then do so," the chief minister ordered the officials concerned.

Murad Ali Shah instructed that the mayor should help the teams concerned in surveying the zoo.

"The animals are not comfortable in their cages due to the deteriorating condition of the space they inhabit at the zoo," the chief minister noted and urged the concerned officials to look into the matter.

The chief minister ordered a progress report to be submitted by Friday.

On Wednesday, Murad Ali Shah had visited the Karachi Zoological Garden to assess its condition personally.

During his visit the chief minister had vowed that the zoo’s conditions will be improved and it will be made more beautiful.

"An amount in the budget for Karachi has already been allocated for the zoo," he had said while talking to the media.

