Chaudhry Nisar supporting banned outfits: MQM-London

LONDON: Muttahida Qaumi Movement- London leader Nadeem Nusrat on Thursday alleged that Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar has rendered support to the proscribed organisations.

In a press conference at the party`s international secretariat, Nusrat also said that the security czar is behind the malicious campaign against the party chief, Altaf Hussain.

Nadeem Nusrat said that Chaudhry Nisar has a long history of supporting banned terror outfits. He said that Nsar has been hosting terror outfits in his office while doing disservice to the martyrs of Pakistan.

While speaking with Geo News, Nadeem Nusrat said: “There are many loopholes under his (Chaudhry Nisar`s) ministry and in our system. His basic responsibility must be to address them.

“He gave a very lame excuse that no action can be taken against Lal Masjid cleric as there are no charges against him, Dr Farhat ullah Babar presented copies of FIRs in Senate, however the Interior Minister did not present any clarification on it.”

Nusrat said that there are no charges against Dr Hasan Zafar Arif, however he has been detained on the grounds of maintenance of law and order, he added that Altaf Hussain has been cleared in money laundering probe by Scotland Yard but Nisar is making an issue out of it by questioning British justice system.On Dr Imran Farooq case, Nusrat said that the concerned British authorities investigated the case well but due to lack of cooperation from Pakistani counterparts the case is not reaching at its decisive end.

On Dr Imran Farooq case, Nusrat said that the concerned British authorities investigated the case well but due to lack of cooperation from Pakistani counterparts the case is not reaching at its decisive end.

“The accused were arrested from Pakistan and were taken into custody. even if today they are handed over, but due to the long duration of their custody their evidence would now be considered lame,” he said. “Pakistani government jeopardized the criminal investigation.”

Speaking on MQM-Pakistan and Pakistan Sarzameen Party, the party convener said that both the political parties are being given oxygen by certain circles.

“They are an extension of PMLQ, National Peoples Party and MQM Haqiqi, once the oxygen is taken from them they would stand nowhere as they have no standing in the masses,” he claimed.

0



0





