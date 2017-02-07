Looking back: Top 5 moments of PSL 2016

The inaugural Pakistan Super League created history and produced some memorable moments. Before we make new memories of the second edition of PSL, let's recap and relive the top 5 moments from PSL 2016.

5. Mohammad Amir Hat-trick

Only the second match of the PSL and Mohammad Amir showcases his bowling prowess to steer Karachi Kings to a seven-wicket victory against Lahore Qalandars.

4. Sharjeel's heroics — first century in PSL



Sharjeel Khan hammered a quick 117 runs off 62 balls against Peshawar Zalmi to book Islamabad United's place in the final.

3. Afridi's five-wicket haul



Shahid Afridi racked up his career-best T20 figures of 5 for 7, setting up a comprehensive eight-wicket win for Peshawar Zalmi against Quetta Gladiators.

2. Heated confrontation between Wahab Riaz and Ahmad Shehzad

During Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators, Ahmad Shehzad hits Wahab Riaz for a resounding six, Wahab strikes back for redemption on the very next delivery — dislodging the bails and sending Shehzad towards the pavilion.

1. Islamabad United become champions



No one could have been more apt than the captain Misbah-ul-Haq to score the winning runs and bag the first PSL trophy.

Bonus:

Let's not forget the time Darren Sammy tweeted in Pushto to show support for his side Peshawar Zalmi.





دہ یورپ دا جنت حورے بہ ترےزارکم

اےخیبرہ ستہ لہ خڑےپختانےنہ.....❤ — Daren Sammy (@darrensammy88) March 29, 2016

0



0





