Print Story
X

Battling cancer: Seven-year-old manages to bag 100% in exams

SATSabz Ali Tareen

Pakistan
Battling cancer: Seven-year-old manages to bag 100% in exams

CHARSADDA: Although cancer has deprived him of his nose and cheekbone and even eye-sight, seven-year-old Pir Hassan is determined to work hard and move on in life. His resolve can be seen in the annual result of his grade 1 exams in which he has bagged 100% marks.   

While talking to Geo News, Hassan, a resident of Charsadda, said he wanted to become a doctor so that he can serve humanity. According to his father, Hassan is an avid reader. It is a hobby that blurs the hurdles that stand in his way due to his illness. "He would even study in the hospital, or in the car," he told Geo News.

His father said Hassan's treatment was underway. The seven-year-old has a major operation after five weeks. "If he gets well, I will leave no stone unturned in helping him get an education."

He was diagnosed with blood cancer last year in May.  

 

 

Battling cancer: Seven-year-old manages to bag 100% in exams was posted in pakistan of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on February 06, 2017 and was last updated on February 06, 2017. This news story is related to Cancer Patient, Geo News, Geo News Pakistan, Latest News, Charsadda. Permanent link to the news story "Battling cancer: Seven-year-old manages to bag 100% in exams" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/130074-Battling-cancer-Seven-year-old-manages-to-bag-100-in-exams.

GEO TV NETWORK