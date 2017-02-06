Qalandars owner hopes to lift PSL 2017 trophy

DUBAI: Rana Fawad, the owner of PSL team Lahore Qalandars, has high hopes and expectations from his team Lahore Qalandars after the unveiling of trophy of Pakistan Super League season 2.

Talking to Geo News, Rana Fawad said that his heart beats are racing after witnessing beautiful trophy of PSL2.

Rana said that Lahore Qalandars, unfortunately, could not do well in inaugural PSL that was played last year and finished fifth in the five-team tournament but he is very confident with the team this time around.

He said with great passion and hope in his eyes that the PSL season 2 final will be played in Lahore and hoped that the trophy would also belong to Lahore Qalandars.

