Babar Azam says focus is on performance, not talk

Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam has said that the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 has been a mixed experience — both in terms of team and personal performance.

Speaking to Geo News in Lahore, the Pakistan cricket team's former skipper noted that the Zalmi tried to build a winning combination at the start, securing two victories, but now need to find consistency.

"Half of the tournament has passed, and we've lost matches in phases — sometimes in batting, sometimes in bowling," said Babar.

"Our fielding, in particular, hasn't been good. Regardless of conditions, we must stick to the plan and make sure we don’t drop catches or lose wickets at crucial moments," he added.

Babar also said that people expect him to stay longer at the crease.

"I enjoy even short innings, but I've not been able to play long ones as expected. I make mistakes and try to correct them next time, though new mistakes happen — that's cricket. The key is how focused you remain. I am still very focused," he said.

"I play according to my game and understand where cricket is headed. I know people talk about strike rates and aggressive play.

"I don't need to prove to anyone what kind of player I am — everyone already knows. I always play according to the situation and team needs. I’m fully aware of my strike rate," he added.

Does Babar play at his preferred position?

Babar clarified that he has never insisted on playing at a specific batting position.

"No one has changed positions as much as I have. I've batted at number six and even opened. Whether it's for the franchise or the national team, I always play where I'm needed. I’ve never said I won't bat at a certain number for fear of poor performance," he said.

Babar said that he believes in showing performance rather than making statements.

"I know how to speak, but my elders taught me to respect others. My job is to perform on the field. I work hard and am never satisfied with my performance. Even when I've been ranked number one, I always look ahead and think of my country."

Additionally, Babar revealed that decisions about his T20 career rest with the selectors and coaches.

"It's not up to me whether I’m played or rested. My job is to perform — be it T20, ODI or Test cricket. I was told I’m being rested from T20s; let's see what they decide next."

Moreover, he stressed that ODIs becoming irrelevant due to T20s is "not true".

"The 50-over format tests your patience, and we now see scores over 350. ODIs have always been special for me, filled with good memories and performances," said Babar.

'Top-quality league'

Furthermore, the 30-year-old batter emphasised that the PSL is a world-class league and he felt that its graph has not declined.

"Interest may vary from match to match, but overall the quality remains. Foreign players want to participate. The bowling quality here is excellent — each team has bowlers who clock over 145 kph," he said.

While Babar acknowledged his fans' love and support, he admitted that fan expectations do create pressure.

He said: "Their love and support mean I must perform in front of them. It gives me confidence when fans appreciate me wherever I go. When the crowd chants 'Babar, Babar', I thank Allah for the respect I've received.

"I used to ride a bicycle to the stadium, dreaming of playing there one day. Now the same crowd cheers for me. I remember starting out as a ball picker and later playing as a bowler. I'm truly grateful to Allah and feel a greater responsibility not to let my fans down."

He added that he even enjoys the memes made about him, saying they're a sign of affection from fans.