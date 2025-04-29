PSL X: Gladiators inflict humiliating 10-wicket defeat on Sultans

Quetta Gladiators opening batter Saud Shakeel and Finn Allen during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match against Multan Sultans at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 29, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: Quetta Gladiators on Tuesday stunned Multan Sultans with a humiliating 10-wicket victory in the 18th fixture of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 10 at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

Gladiators registered their fourth win of the PSL 10 with a resounding 10-wicket triumph over Sultans.

Chasing a modest target of 90 runs, the Gladiators got off to a flying start, with opener Finn Allen taking the attack to David Willey in the second over, smashing two sixes and a four for 17 runs to set the tone early.

Skipper Saud Shakeel provided solid support, adding timely boundaries to maintain momentum. The openers reached 38-0 in just four overs and brought up their 50-run partnership shortly after, easing the pressure on the chase.

By the end of the powerplay, Quetta had raced to 74-0, showcasing sheer dominance.

The Gladiators crossed the finish line with 79 deliveries to spare, as Allen launched a six off Usama Mir to seal the victory.

Allen remained unbeaten on 45 off 21 deliveries, while Saud Shakeel scored an impressive 42* off just 20 balls.

This victory marked the first time in PSL history that Quetta Gladiators won a match by 10 wickets.

Earlier, Multan Sultans endured a nightmare start after opting to bat.

Opener Yasir Khan was dismissed by Khurram Shahzad for five, and Usman Khan followed for a second-ball duck in the same over, leaving the side reeling at 7-2.

Khurram continued his fiery spell, removing Kamran Ghulam (3) and Curtis Campher (4) in his next over to leave the Sultans tottering at 20-4 within the first four overs.

Captain Mohammad Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed tried to stabilize the innings but found no respite. Faheem Ashraf dismissed Iftikhar for six, and then removed Michael Bracewell for a duck, as Multan slumped to 43-6.

David Willey was the next to fall, bowled by Mohammad Wasim Jr for seven. Usama Mir was run out for 11 following a brilliant diving effort by Rilee Rossouw, and Kusal Mendis combined with Hassan Nawaz to run out Mohammad Hasnain for two.

Rizwan was the lone warrior, scoring 44 runs in a valiant effort. However, he was the last man to fall, bowled by Ubaid Shah, as Multan were bowled out for 89 in 17 overs.

For Quetta, Khurram Shahzad was the standout performer with a remarkable four-wicket haul. Faheem Ashraf and Mohammad Wasim Jr claimed two wickets apiece, while Ubaid Shah took the final scalp.