Pakistan to host Bangladesh for five-match T20I series commencing on May 25

Bangladeshi pacer Mohammad Saifuddin (left) celebrates after dismissing Pakistan's batter Babar Azam during a match. — Reuters/File

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday confirmed that the country will host Bangladesh for a five-match T20I series — part of the Future Tour Programme (FTP) originally consisted of three ODIs and three T20Is.

However, in light of the next year's T20 World Cup, both the boards have mutually agreed to replace the ODIs with two additional T20Is, read the PCB's press release.

The five-match T20I series will be played in Faisalabad and Lahore from 25 May to June 3.

Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad, which successfully hosted the inaugural Champions One-Day Cup in September last year and the National T20 Cup last month, will stage the first and second T20Is of the series, scheduled on May 25 and May 27, respectively.

Schedule of T20I series between Pakistan and Bangladesh — PCB

The venue has previously hosted 24 Tests and 16 ODIs between 1978 and 2008 and will welcome back international cricket after a 17-year hiatus. The stadium's last international fixture was an ODI between Bangladesh and Pakistan in April 2008.

Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium will host the remaining three T20Is, scheduled on May 30, June 1 and June 3. All five matches will begin at 8pm.

The Bangladesh team will arrive on 21 May and will undergo training sessions at the Iqbal Stadium from 24 May 22 to May 24.

T20I series schedule

May 25 — First T20I at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad (8pm local time)

May 27 — Second T20I at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad (8pm local time)

May 30 — Third T20I at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore (8pm local time)

June 1 — Fourth T20I at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore (8pm local time)

June 3 — Fifth T20I at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore (8pm local time)