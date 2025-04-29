Boxer Muhammad Waseem gets sponsorship for eight fights

Boxer Muhammad Waseem meets Aqib Hassan in London. — Reporter

LONDON: British-Pakistani businessman Aqib Hasaan has sponsored boxer Muhammad Waseem for the next eight fights.

Boxer Muhammad Waseem met Aqib Hassan in London where the partnership was announced.

Hasaan said the partnership represents more than sponsorship as “it reflects shared values of resilience, ambition, and belief in building a stronger future for Pakistanis at home and abroad”.

Hasaan said: “Waseem’s journey, spanning 26 years and over 300 fights, showcases the dedication and perseverance that Dream Beyond is designed to spotlight and support. The Dream Beyond platform first launched with Enaam Ahmed, British-Pakistani motorsport sensation, and now extends its support to Muhammad Waseem — strengthening our commitment to celebrating Pakistani excellence on the world stage.”

He added: “The Quetta fight has attracted major international interest, with fighters flying in from the UK and USA, as well as support from boxing legends like Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather. The collaboration between Muhammad Waseem and us was born from a longstanding personal connection, underscoring our authentic ties to the community support. Waseem deserves our full support. I call on other businesses to come forward and support talents like Muhammad Waseem.”

The boxer from Quetta said he was thankful for the support. He said: “This is much needed support for me at this critical stage of my professional life. I have fought over 300 fights, over 15 world level professional fights. This support means a lot to me.”