PSL 2017: Watch out for these top 3 players from each team

The stage is set, the players are ready, the fans can’t wait.

Pakistan Super League 2017 is just around the corner, and promises to be even bigger and better than the inaugural edition of last year. The tournament has a star-studded lineup of players and coaches from all over the world, and will also feature talented youth from Pakistan who will look to leave their mark and eventually earn a place in the national team.

Here are some of the key players to look out for, before the second edition of PSL gets underway.

LAHORE QALANDARS

The captain himself. His incredible leadership skills are no secret. This man transformed New Zealand’s cricket team and inspired his country to dream big. Under his captaincy, the Black Caps reached their first ever World Cup final in 2015 and became one of the most-feared sides in the game.

Remember the dab, anyone? Umar Akmal is one of the best and most entertaining players on the roster. We can’t wait to see more of his explosive batting, and hopefully some more dabs along the way.

Fear his off-spin skills. He can be lethal with the ball, and occasionally with the bat as well.

QUETTA GLADIATORS

The ever-resilient Sarfraz will be back in action leading his team from the front.

KP will be back in action for the Gladiators, and whether you are supporting the team or not, you can’t just NOT love his batting.

The English all-rounder will be back in the field with his wealth of T20 experience.

ISLAMABAD UNITED

‘Captain Cool’ Misbah led his team to PSL 2016 championship, and will leave no stone unturned in making sure his side retains the trophy.

Sharjeel will be back in action with all his aggression. Fingers crossed for even more centuries from him this time!

The Caribbean leg-spinner is just raring to go get his opponents out with the ball, and he will do exactly that.

PESHAWAR ZALMI

The pacer is in red-hot form and will be ready to strike the opponents’ wickets.

England’s limited-overs captain is ready to benefit the team with his expertise in the format.

Considered one of Bangladesh’s best ever openers, Tamim Iqbal will look to repeat his outstanding form in the PSL too.

KARACHI KINGS

The veteran Sri Lankan, with his vast experience, calm temperament and brilliant leadership, will be an invaluable asset to the team.

He doesn’t really need any introduction. Just one advice for the other teams: come prepared with a strategy to bowl him out, or suffer the consequences.

This young man has proven himself already. PSL is a brilliant opportunity for him to further hone his T20 skills.

