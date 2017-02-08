Print Story
X

Five dead in Dera Ismail Khan car accident

GNGEO NEWS

Pakistan
Five dead in Dera Ismail Khan car accident

Related Stories

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: At least five people lost their lives and seven were injured when a passenger coach crashed into a truck on early Wednesday morning.

According to police, in the police remits of Thana York at Banu road, a Peshawar-bound passenger coach collided with a truck at a roadside. The injured passengers were immediately shifted to DHQ hospital DI Khan.

Reports suggest that two people are critically injured. The identities of victims have not yet been revealed to the press. A medico-legal examination of the victims passed away in the accident is scheduled.  

Five dead in Dera Ismail Khan car accident was posted in pakistan of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on February 08, 2017 and was last updated on February 08, 2017. This news story is related to Di Khan, Accident, Road Accident, Pakistan, Pakistan News, Geo, Geo News, . Permanent link to the news story "Five dead in Dera Ismail Khan car accident" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/130292-Five-dead-in-Dera-Ismail-Khan-car-accident.

GEO TV NETWORK