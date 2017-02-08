Five dead in Dera Ismail Khan car accident

Related Stories Seven killed as pickup falls in ditch in Dera Ismail Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: At least five people lost their lives and seven were injured when a passenger coach crashed into a truck on early Wednesday morning.

According to police, in the police remits of Thana York at Banu road, a Peshawar-bound passenger coach collided with a truck at a roadside. The injured passengers were immediately shifted to DHQ hospital DI Khan.

Reports suggest that two people are critically injured. The identities of victims have not yet been revealed to the press. A medico-legal examination of the victims passed away in the accident is scheduled.

