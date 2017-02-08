14 families in Skardu village relocate as glacier glides towards population

Related Stories Heavy snowfall in Chitral, Lowari tunnel closed

SKARDU: At least 14 families of Arandu village in Shigar district, Gilgit Baltistan have moved down to another village as glacier in the area has started gliding towards the population.

While talking to Geo News, a member of G-B Legislative Assembly, Imran Nadeem, said it has been reported many animals and houses have come under the glacier.

However, it has not been ascertained whether the animals and houses were buried under the glacier or avalanche as record-breaking snowfall this month triggered avalanche in a neighbourhood of Arandu.

A 10-member rescue team of volunteers and police has left for Arandu village that is located in Shigar, said Baltistan Division Commissioner Asim Ayub. It will take around two to three days for the team to reach the village as they will walk to the area. The commissioner said many communication routes are blocked due to heavy snowfall.

The army has been requested to provide helicopters for rescue work. Moreover, the administrations of all the four districts of Baltistan Division have been put on high alert.

0



0





