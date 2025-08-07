Will August bring a four-day holiday stretch next week?

School children wave the national flag and sing patriotic songs at a ceremony to celebrate Independence Day at the mausoleum of Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Karachi. — Reuters

Independence Day celebrations under the official Marka-e-Haq theme have begun across Pakistan with events and activities being held nationwide.

Marka-e-Haq refers to the period of conflict with India from the April 22 Pahalgam attack to the May 10 conclusion of operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos.

This year, parts of the country is likely to witness a four-day holiday stretch in August, as Independence Day and Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) are expected to fall on consecutive days.

According to the Cabinet Division, August 14 will be observed as a public holiday across the country to mark Independence Day.

School students performance during Marka E Haq, Independence Celebrations at Governor House. — APP

Chehlum, which marks the 40th day of mourning after the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), is expected to fall on Thursday, August 15.

While it is not listed among federal public holidays, provincial governments and local administrations have the authority to declare a holiday in their respective regions.

In 2024, the Sindh government declared holiday for all public and private schools across the province on the occasion of Chehlum.

If similar provincial holidays are declared this year, it could result in an extended weekend — with Friday, August 16, and Saturday, August 17, combining with the official holidays for a potential four-day break.

As of now, formal announcements for Chehlum-related holiday at the provincial level are still awaited.