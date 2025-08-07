Jirga head confesses to killing woman himself in Rawalpindi

A crime scene tape can be seen at the site of an incident in Karachi, on February 18, 2023. — Online

Victim kidnapped from Muzaffarabad under gunpoint.

Suspect admits burial in Rawalpindi graveyard.

Police register fresh FIR for illegal weapon.

RAWALPINDI: In a shocking confession, the head of a jirga that ordered the killing of a married woman in Rawalpindi’s Pirwadhai area has admitted to murdering her himself, police said.

According to a newly registered FIR, the jirga leader, Ismatullah, revealed during interrogation that he personally killed Sidra, following the jirga's decision.

He disclosed that the victim was his cousin and that he entered her husband Usman’s house armed with a weapon. By force, he took Sidra from Muzaffarabad to Rawalpindi.

Rawalpindi honour killing victim,Sidra Arab. — Geo News

Ismatullah confessed to killing Sidra Arab in accordance with the community’s decision and burying her body in a graveyard. He also admitted that Saleh Muhammad, Amani Gul, and others were with him at the time of the murder.

During interrogation, he provided details about the murder weapon, leading to the recovery of a Kalashnikov. According to police, the suspect failed to present a licence for the firearm, prompting authorities to register a separate case against him for illegal possession of weapons.

It may be recalled that during the night between 16 and 17 July, the woman was murdered and buried in a graveyard in Rawalpindi’s Pirwadhai area.