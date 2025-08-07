Islamabad bans use, sale of toy horns ahead of Independence Day

A vendor displays colourful plastic horns at Murree Road in connection with Independence Day alongside a road in Rawalpindi, on August 13, 2022. — Online

The Islamabad district administration has imposed a ban on the sale and use of plastic horns (bajay) in the federal capital ahead of Independence Day celebrations.

In a statement posted on X, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon has directed authorities to confiscate all such items from stalls across the federal capital.

He also directed all assistant commissioners and magistrates to immediately begin field operations to enforce the ban.

The deputy commissioner further warned that any officer found negligent or whose area is found to have stalls selling banned items will be held responsible.

He instructed officers to carry out operations daily until August 14 to maintain public order and avoid noise-related disturbances during the Independence Day celebrations.

Thousands of shops and makeshift stalls across Pakistan traditionally sell vuvuzela, whistles, and other Independence Day items in the lead-up to August 14.

Vuvuzelas, commonly used during sporting events and national celebrations, are brightly coloured plastic horns known for producing high levels of noise.

They are especially popular among children during Independence Day festivities but have increasingly become a source of concern for both noise pollution and public order.