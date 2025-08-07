Two killed, 14 injured in South Waziristan remote-controlled blast

People shift injured to an ambulance at the site of a blast in North Waziristan's Lower Wana on August 7, 2025. — Screengrab via Geo News

Blast occurs near police van in Wana Rustam Bazar: police.

Injured include two police officers as well: DSP Imran Ullah.

Emergency imposed in DHQ Hospital as 14 injured in explosion.

WANA: At least two people were killed and 14 others were wounded when a remote-controlled blast occurred near a police van in the Wana Rustam Bazar area of Lower ​​South Waziristan, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Imran Ullah said on Thursday.

With the police confirming that the injured include two police officers as well, DSP Imran has said that an emergency has been imposed in the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Wana.



The incident comes a day after three Frontier Constabulary (FC) personnel were martyred when unidentified attackers opened fire on their vehicle in the Garagri area of Karak in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Separately, a Pakistan Army major, along with two soldiers, was martyred by India-backed terrorists in Balochistan's Mastung district on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that on the night between August 5 and 6, terrorists belonging to Indian proxy Fitna al-Hindustan targeted a security forces’ vehicle with an improvised explosive device (IED).

The martyred personnel were identified as Major Muhammad Rizwan Tahir, Naik Ibni Amin and Lance Naik Muhammad Younas.

The terror incidents come against the backdrop of increased attacks in Pakistan, especially KP and Balochistan — both of which share a border with neighbouring Afghanistan.

The country saw a slight decrease in terrorist attacks in June, according to a report released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), an Islamabad-based think tank.

The organisation recorded 78 militant attacks across the country during the month, resulting in at least 100 deaths. Among the fatalities were 53 security personnel, 39 civilians, six militants, and two members of local peace committees.

A total of 189 people were injured, including 126 members of the security forces and 63 civilians.