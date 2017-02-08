Johan Botha joins Islamabad United Staff

DUBAI: Johan Botha, the former South Africa captain, will be Islamabad United's fielding coach for PSL 2017. This announcement was made on Wednesday by the franchise management. Botha will replace Darren Berry for the post. This is the only change in the team staff for Islamabad United from season 1 to season 2 of the PSL.

Darren Berry, who is currently serving as the coach of the South Australia team, had requested unavailability for the second season of the PSL due to family commitments.

Botha, who has previously been the captain of the South Australia team, is currently playing for the Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League. Regarding his replacement Darren Berry said, "For personal reasons and commitments back home I will unfortunately not be able to join the PSL this year. However, in Johan Botha, United has a former international captain and someone whom I've worked with for years. I am sure that he will be the perfect replacement and will add to an outstanding coaching staff. I wish him and the rest of the Islamabad United guys every success in PSL 2."

Botha will join Dean Jones, Tauseef Ahmed, Dean Woodford and Wasim Akram as part of the Islamabad United coaching staff.

