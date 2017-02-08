Nurses continue the Sindh wide protest today

Related Stories Nurses across Sindh announce boycott of duties

KARACHI: General-ward nurses across Sindh are boycotting their duties on Wednesday, as Sindh’s Joint Nurses Action Committee stages a sit-in outside Karachi Press Club.

Six members of the committee continue their hunger strike for the second day, while hundreds from across Hyderabad and Sindh protest for their demands to be met by the provincial government.

An increase in monthly stipend from Rs. 6000 to Rs. 20,000 and promotions of nursing staff are part of the demands put forward by the Joint Nurses Action Committee. The committee has also put forward the demand of nursing school principals to be appointed by order of the Supreme Court.

Speaking to Geo News, Joint Nurses Action Committee member Abdul Waheed said the provincial government was notified of the problems time and again, but to no avail, resulting in the protest.

