MQM-Pakistan temporarily sidelined founder over party ban fears

PESHAWAR: Pak Sarzameen Party leader Mustafa Kamal on Wednesday said that there is an agreement between the two factions of the MQM, adding that MQM-Pakistan temporarily sidelined the party founder to avoid a ban.

Kamal was addressing a press conference in Peshawar, he said that he left the party ranks three years ago in protest of MQM founder's wrong policies.

"When Altaf Hussain was raising anti-Pakistan slogans, Farooq Sattar kept on chanting 'jee bhai, jee bhai'," he said.

When it came to banning the party, Sattar announced severing of ties with Altaf Hussain, said Kamal.

Mustafa Kamal said that he returned to the country not because of power, and he doesn't want to coerce masses into following him.

He said that he left titles for the sake of serving people, adding that PSP wants to serve people.

