Quetta Gladiator's jersey for PSL 2017 unveiled

DUBAI: The PSL team Quetta Gladiators on Wednesday unveiled their new kit and the new mascot "the gladiator" ahead of the second edition of Pakistan Super League.

The colourful ceremony to unveil the logo and mascot was held at a boat which sailed from Dubai Marina on Wednesday evening.

The new kit has carried the same colour scheme, but the slight changes in design have been introduced to bring the flavour of new edition.

"The main difference between the old and new kit, other than the slight design, is change of logos on shirt as we have some new brands associated with us in the second edition after the successful campaign in the first edition of the league," said Sohail Omar, an official of Quetta Gladiators' franchise.

Earlier, the owner of the franchise, Nadeem Omar unveiled the new shirt along with team mentor Sir Vivian Richards, team captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, team coach Moin Khan and senior player Kevin Pietersen. Later, the players were presented with the new shirts.

Nadeem Omar praised the team effort and hoped that the team will continue with the same momentum in the second edition which it showed in the first PSL.

"We are the best team in the Pakistan Super League and capable of beating any side," a confidence Omar told the gathering.

Omar hailed team's performance in the first edition of League saying that the performance helped Quetta re-emerge on the global Cricketing map.

Team's official mascot was also revealed on this occasion making Quetta Gladiators the first time to officially introduce a mascot for the tournament.

"Our logo, the Gladiator, not only represent our team's approach, but it also reflects the Baloch culture, of which Quetta Gladiators is a representative," said Sohail Omar.

The new kit has also excited team players, team captain Sarfraz Ahmed has said that the colour theme is very attractive.

"The kit looks good on us, it is very catchy colour combination," Sarfraz said.

