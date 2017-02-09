Print Story
Student killed, 4 others injured as vehicle rolls over in Gwadar

QUETTA: A student was killed, while four others were injured when a vehicle rolled over in New Town area of Gwadar Thursday morning.

According to the police, the accident took place when the vehicle with students on board toppled due to speed near Jinnah Avenue in New Town. Subsequently, one of the students died on the spot, while four others got injured. They were taken to Civil Hospital where doctors stated the condition of two to be critical. Two of the injured were referred to Karachi for treatment.

The students were en route to school when the accident took place.

 

 

 

