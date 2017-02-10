Exercise Aman-17 kicks off at Karachi Port

KARACHI: The measures to deal with threats in the sea were presented during the first session of Exercise Aman-17 at Karachi Port on Friday.

"We will also carry out exercises related to the culture of Pakistan so that participants [who have come from different countries] can be acquainted with the local life, besides naval issues," said Pakistan Navy's Fawad Ameen Baig.

For the five days of the exercise, a temporary market has been set up by the port from where traditional handcrafts of Pakistan are on sale.

This market has furniture, jewellery and handicrafts, for the exercise participants to shop from.

Things that represent Pakistan have been kept here for sale, a shopkeeper told Geo News.

In a message, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said focus has increased on sea routes so that economic activities can be boosted.

He added the cooperation of naval forces from different countries is essential to keep the sea routes secure.

The event will go on till February 14.



