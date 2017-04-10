Terrorist behind attacks on Chaudhry Aslam, Amjad Sabri killed in Sukkur encounter

SUKKUR: A highly wanted terrorist allegedly involved in attack on the late SP Chaudhry Aslam’s house and murder of Amjad Sabri was killed in an encounter with Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel in Sukkur late Sunday, officials said.

The terrorist, identified as Kamran Bhatti, was a leading member of the banned Lashkar-e-Jhangvi and was wanted in at least 20 high-profile cases, police said.

Bhatti was the main suspect behind the attack on the assassinated SP Chaudhry Aslam’s residence. He was also involved in the murder of the renowned Qawwal Amjad Sabri and attack on Pakistan Navy personnel in the past, police informed.

The law enforcers, during snap checking on Sukkur-Shikarpur link road, signalled to Bhatti and his two accomplices riding on a motorcycle to pull over, at which they opened fire on the CTD personnel, said SP Irfan Samon.

The snap checking was conducted on credible intelligence reports of some terrorists entering into Sindh from Balochistan, the SP said. In retaliatory fire, Bhatti was killed while his accomplices managed to flee from the scene.

Officials also recovered explosives, detonators and a handgun from the scene. A manhunt is underway for the other two accomplices of the deceased.

‘Hafeez Brohi group operating from Balochistan’

SSP CTD Karachi Omar Shahid Hamid, addressing a press conference in Sukkur, credited SP Sukkur team for the timely and successful operation.

Hamid said the deceased terrorist Kamran Bhatti was the chief of Naeem Bukhari Sindh group – the most effective group of the banned LeJ. Bhatti had been leading the group after the arrest of Naeem Bukhari, he said.



SSP CTD Karachi Omar Shahid Hamid (R) addresses press conference after Sukkur operation

The SSP CTD informed that the Hafeez Brohi and Abdullah Brohi group of the banned LeJ continues to operate from Balochistan, where all logistics of their terrorist activities are planned and executed.

Due to the unpaved routes from Dadu and Qamber and the close proximity to Balochistan, these terrorist groups continue to pose a threat to Sindh, Hamid elaborated.

Hamid said the police had received intelligence reports from federal institutions that terrorists could enter Sindh. He added that the police have asked the federal authorities for information on Bhatti’s accomplices who managed to flee.

CTD operation in Sukkur: Kamran Bhatti #LeJ chief and mastermind of Amjad Sabri killing, Ch. Aslam attack killed in shootout. — Omar Shahid Hamid (@omarshamid) April 10, 2017

Kamran Bhatti headed the #LeJ Naeem bukhari faction in Sindh after Bukhari's arrest in 2015. Masterminded attacks on Army, Rangers, police.. — Omar Shahid Hamid (@omarshamid) April 10, 2017

...target killings of 72 persons including Amjad Sabri, 20 major IED attacks including attacks on navy and Jinnah hospital Karachi. — Omar Shahid Hamid (@omarshamid) April 10, 2017

#LeJ chief Kamran Bhatti escaped to Balochistan following the arrest of #Sabri' s killers and was planning fresh attacks in sindh. — Omar Shahid Hamid (@omarshamid) April 10, 2017

Kamran Bhatti's death Extremely important in #counterterrorism terms. Key player for #LeJ and could have operated for #Daesh in the future — Omar Shahid Hamid (@omarshamid) April 10, 2017

0



0





