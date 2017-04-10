Civil society seeks action against builder mafia for demolishing historical school building

KARACHI: Leading representatives of the civil society in the metropolis have demanded substantive action from the provincial government against the builder mafia involved in the demolishment of a nearly 90-year-old premises of the Jufelhurst Government School.

Speaking with Geo News, former Karachi Metropolitan Corporation Administrator and social activist, Fahim Zaman said that the school demolishment is not a disputed but a clear-cut criminal act hence strong action must be taken to finally send a message to the builder mafia involved in this crime.

“This is a case of blatant negligence of Education department. Big shots are involved in this case,” he said.

“Three blocks of school are notified heritage sites even the local police station is aware of it. Then the question is why did this happen? Sindh government and Education department are responsible for this incident. It was their responsibility to protect the site. Now they should take the task of restoring the building.”

“The real characters behind this action must be unveiled,” he said.

Architect Marvi Mazhar expressed her concern that the partial demolishment has endangered the heritage building now.

“Three-fourths of the building has been demolished. It was a solid building, but it has now turned dangerous. It now needs reconstruction. Fortunately, we have the master plan, we can start the work on it,” said Mazhar, “but before any work, a stay order must be immediately taken. The builders are not aware of the importance of heritage sites.”

Singer Shahzad Roy informed that during his work at Khatoon-e-Pakistan school he was in direct conflict with the builder mafia. “It is very sad to see what they did with the school. From my experience at my work in Khatoon-e-Pakistan school, every single department is involved with them.

“I even received death threats from them. A strong action against them is much needed.”

The demolition of a historical house, situated within the premises of a government school in Karachi's Soldier Bazaar area, has drawn public outrage besides causing damage to the school building and leaving students stranded.

The Jufelhurst School was established in 1931 by Sybil D’Abero who had also built her 500-yard residence within the school boundary. According to reports, the building was also declared a heritage site by the Sindh Culture Department.

