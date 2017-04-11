RAW agent Jadhav obtained fake passport in Pune: Indian media

Related Stories Full text of Kulbhushan Jadhav confessional statement

KARACHI: An Indian media report has revealed that Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav obtained a fake passport (E6934766) from Pune in November 2003 with the pseudonym Hussein Mubarak Patel.

The report further said that according to this passport, Jadhav was born in 1968 and joined the Indian Navy in 1987. His associates remember him as a person who suspiciously remained absent for long periods.

“Iranian Ambassador to India Gholamreza Ansari said that reports related to Kulbhushan Jadhav were shared by Tehran informally with New Delhi,” said the report.

Earlier, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said the death sentence of Kulbhushan Jadhav should serve as a warning to those engaged in terrorism in Pakistan.

“Those plotting against Pakistan will not be spared,” Asif said while speaking to Geo News.

The defence minister made it clear that Jadhav’s sentencing was according to the law. Khawaja Asif added that all constitutional force would be used against those acting against the sovereignty of Pakistan.

“Soldiers and civilians of Pakistan have given sacrifices for this country and their sacrifices demand us to give a befitting reply to terrorists and those who aid and facilitate them.”

The defence minister further said that Jadhav’s confession was a public document and if India raises the issue of his death sentence, Pakistan will give them a reply. “Jadhav came from the approval of the Indian government…there is no doubt that India is fueling terrorism in Pakistan.”

According to an ISPR press release, Kulbhusan Sundir Jadhav alias Hussein Mubarak Patel was arrested on March 3, 2016, through a Counter-Intelligence Operation from Mashkel area of Balochistan for his involvement in espionage and sabotage actives in Pakistan.

Jadhav an on-duty officer for the Indian Navy confessed to his crimes in a recorded video statement televised by the ISPR last year following his arrest.

"The spy has been tried through Field General Court Martial (FGCM) under Pakistan Army Act (PAA) and awarded death sentence. Today COAS, General Qamar Javed Bajwa has confirmed death sentence awarded by FGCM.

