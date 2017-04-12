Pakistan edges past India in list of most ODI wins

Related Stories Malik's ton guides Pakistan to series win over Windies

KARACHI: Pakistan's six wickets win in the third ODI against West Indies has helped Pakistan edge past India in the list of most ODI wins by a team in the history of cricket.

The win, orchestrated by Shoaib Malik's brilliant batting, was Pakistan's 460th win in ODI history, one more than arch-rivals India, of total 874 matches it played.

The only team to have won more ODIs than Pakistan is Australia, who have won 554 out of 898 ODIs it played so far. India, now third on the list, has won 459 out of 907 ODIs it played since the inception of limited over cricket.

Two times former world champions West Indies have won 378, Sri Lanka won 369 and South Africa have won 356 ODIs till date in the history of ODIs.

Pakistan already tops the list of most wins in T20Is with 67 wins out of 114 T20 international. While in Test matches, the former world number one team has won 130 out of 407 Tests.

In the list of collective international wins, Pakistan is ranked third with 657 international wins out of 1395 matches. Australia winning 978 out of 1792 international matches and England winning 727 of 1758 international matches are ahead of Pakistan. India has won 646 out of 1500 international matches, so far.

0



0





