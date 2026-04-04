Pakistan's Samar Khan completes 300km Arctic dogsled challenge

Pakistani adventure athlete and snowboarder Samar Khan raises the Pakistani flag on the Fjallraven Polar 2026. — Instagram/@skhanathlete

Pakistani adventure athlete and snowboarder Samar Khan has completed Fjallraven Polar 2026, crossing the finish line of a 300km dogsled expedition across the frozen Arctic tundra.

Sharing the milestone on Instagram, Khan described the journey as far more than a physical test, saying it pushed her through "exhaustion, doubt, and limits I didn’t know existed".

She wrote that the expedition had taken her through days in the freezing wilderness, where the silence of the Arctic forced her to confront both hardship and self-belief.

Khan described the experience as a test of "resilience, courage and belief", framing the achievement not just as the completion of an endurance challenge, but as the end point of a longer struggle that had begun before she even left for the expedition.

She revealed that visa uncertainty had cast doubt over the trip and said she received her stamped passport only one day before her flight. "From visa uncertainties to receiving my stamped passport just one day before my flight… this journey challenged me long before it even began," she wrote.

For Khan, the finish was not only personal. "Still taking it all in... but this moment belongs to Pakistan," she said, framing the finish as a moment of national pride as well as individual accomplishment.

Pakistani adventure athlete and snowboarder Samar Khan during the Fjallraven Polar 2026. — Instagram/@skhanathlete

She also thanked the Fjallraven team and Sweden in Pakistan for helping expedite her visa process and make the journey possible for a Pakistani athlete.

Fjallraven Polar is a long-distance Arctic expedition centred on dogsled travel across harsh, sub-zero terrain, demanding sustained physical endurance and mental resilience from participants over multiple days.

The post closed on a message aimed at others who may have been told they could not pursue difficult or unconventional ambitions, with Khan presenting the feat as proof that limits can be challenged, she wrote: “For everyone who's ever been told 'you can’t', This is your sign. You can !!"