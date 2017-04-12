CM Murad condemns disappearance of Zardari aides in Sindh Assembly

Related Stories Arrested aides of Zardari should be presented in court: Khursheed Shah

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday condemned disappearance of Zardari’s close aides, Ghulam Qadir Marri and Ishfaq Leghari.

The CM Sindh was addressing a session of the Sindh Assembly, where he said that Legahri was abducted near Gadap, while travelling from Karachi to Hyderabad on April 3.

Ghulam Marri was kidnapped from Jamshoro on April 7, he said.

He said that if the missing aides of Zardari are with any institution then it should pursue matters in a constitutional manner.

On April 8, Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah had demanded that the close aides of former president Zardari be presented in the courts within the next 24 hours.

"If you want to arrest people for being Zardari’s friends, then you should arrest me too, I can also tell you a lot," he had said while talking to media at his residence in the Ministers’ Enclave.

He said the ‘arrested’ people included Zardari’s manager Ghulam Qadir Marri and Nawab Leghari.

