Only Allah and judges know Panama Leaks decision, says Saad Rafique

ISLAMABAD: Federal Railway Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique said on Wednesday that Supreme Court's decision on Panama Leaks is not a 'guess paper', only Allah and judges know about it.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad, he said that despite conspiracies against it by the opponents, the government will complete its tenure, further adding that in the next polls Sindh will be freed from the clutches of feudals.

“There is no merit in Sindh. Both Asif Zardari and Bilawal are desperately aiming to become PM.”

Responding to a question, he said that a due process of law is being followed on Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav's issue.

Earlier, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that the government will accept the Supreme Court’s verdict on Panama Leaks case.

Speaking to Geo News, the Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz stalwart said “the Panama case decision is expected soon. The judiciary is independent; the government will accept its decision wholeheartedly. It is now the time for a verdict. We will see if the Imran Khan`s provided material is taken into admission by the court.”

Meanwhile, responding to a question regarding the Panama Papers leaks case during a media briefing at the Pakistan High Commission in UK on Wednesday, the ISPR Director General had also said that any decision on the case shall be acceptable to everyone, adding that it's up to the independent court to decide.

