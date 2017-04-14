Raza Rabbani gives up Senate chair, threatens to resign

ISLAMABAD: Raza Rabbani on Friday discontinued his duties as the chairman Senate and returned the government protocol.

Rabbani postponed the proceedings of the Senate session indefinitely and his visit to Iran tomorrow, due to the absence of ministers' from Senate sessions and the the government's overall behaviour.

"I said in clear words that as long as the House is not in order, it is adjourned. I stand by what I've said in the House," said the chairman Senate.

"And if all these things, the degrading of Senate, if all this is happening because of me, then I am ready to resign. The House and its members should decide whether they want me to continue or they want me to resign," he told reporters.

While expressing his anger at the absence of ministers from Senate sessions, Rabbani said that tensions between the federal and provincial governments have continued to increase.

He stated that the government was depriving the Senate of its constitutional rights. The chairman added that the situation in the centre was disturbed and constitutional requirements were not being fulfilled.

"The Senate has tried to fulfil its constitutional duties to the best of its abilities," Rabbani said. "It feels like the government is unable to accept the Senate's powers."

The chairman said that he tried his best to uphold the integrity and constitutional standing of the Senate, however, he realised that he was unable to do so.

Senator Col (R) Syed Tahir Hussain Mashhadi supported Rabbani in his stance and said all members of the Senate would resign if the chairman decided to quit. "The ministers are busy in their corrupt pursuits, they don’t have time to attend Senate sessions, " Mashhadi said.

