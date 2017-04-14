Inside Mashal Khan’s hostel room – the student killed by an angry mob in Mardan

MARDAN: Mashal Khan a student of Abdul Wali Khan University was lynched by an angry mob on the premises of the university on Thursday.

Mashal lived in room 73 of hostel 1 and once you enter inside the walls have writing all over. Allah is the greatest and Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is the messenger of God has been written prominently.

The door of the room was broken by the angry mob in order to get to Mashal who was hiding inside. The student was dragged from the room and taken outside where he was assaulted and killed.

