Karachi likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall through August 23

Motorcyclists can be seen on the road of Karachi during light rain. — Geo.tv/File

Strong monsoon winds entering parts of Sindh.

Farmers advised to adjust agricultural activities.

Guddu and Sukkur barrages at low flood levels.

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast thunderstorms and moderate to heavy rain in Karachi and other parts of Sindh from August 17 to 23.

In its latest weather advisory issued today (Sunday), the Met Office said strong monsoon winds are entering parts of Sindh.

Under its influence, rain thunderstorm/rain with few moderate to isolated heavy falls is likely in Karachi, Hyderabad, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Larkana, Qambar Shahdadkot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Badin, Thatta, Tharparkar, and surrounding areas.

In its weather forecast for Karachi, the weather department said that the port city is likely to experience rainfall with thunder and lightning on Monday and Tuesday, with isolated heavy downpours expected in some areas.

The Met Office has warned that heavy rain, strong winds, and lightning could disrupt daily life, cause urban flooding, and lead to water accumulation in low-lying areas.

The weather may also damage vulnerable structures such as poorly built homes, electric poles, billboards, vehicles, and solar panels during the forecast period, it said.

Farmers have been advised to plan agricultural activities keeping the weather forecast in mind.

Meanwhile, the water flow at Guddu and Sukkur barrages remains at low flood levels, while Kotri Barrage is reported to be stable and flowing normally.

The Met Office's forecast comes as northern parts of the country have witnessed widespread destruction and loss of life exceeding 300 deaths due to heavy rains resulting in flash floods and landslides.

Isolated heavy falls are also expected in upper KP, Pothohar region and Kashmir, the weather department said, adding that rains are also expected in northeast/south Balochistan, south Punjab and southeast Sindh during evening/night.