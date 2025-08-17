Gandapur vows no let-up in relief efforts as PMD warns of more intense rains in KP

People gather near a damaged vehicle and scattered debris after the road washed out following a flash flood in Swat's Mingora in monsoon-hit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on August 16, 2025. — AFP

Buner worst-hit district with over 200 deaths, mass destruction.

Gandapur visits flood-hit Buner, announces Rs1.5bn for relief

Rescue teams, army, civil defence continue large-scale operations.

PESHAWAR/RAWALPINDI: With the country's northern areas, predominantly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, facing wide-scale destruction and loss of life due to rains and floods, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has warned of more intense torrential rains across the country commencing today (Sunday).

"Strong monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are continuously penetrating into the country. Low Pressure System (LPA) over the Bay of Bengal is likely to move westward from August 17 (today) and intensify this monsoon activity," the Met Office said in a statement.

Also, a westerly wave was present over the country under the influence of these meteorological conditions, it added.

Widespread rain-wind/thundershowers (with scattered heavy falls at times very heavy) are expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Kohat and Peshawar.

Heavy downpour is likely in Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Hangu, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Waziristan, Tank and Dera Ismail Khan till August 19 (Tuesday).

Residents gather in front of damaged houses after flash floods in the Buner district of the monsoon-hit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on August 16, 2025. — AFP

The forecast comes as the deaths in rain-related incidents across the country, mostly KP, GB and AJK, have surpassed the grim 300-mark with KP reporting the highest tally of 313 fatalities as per a statement issued by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Sunday.

GB and AJK have reported 12 and 11 fatalities so far — pushing the total death toll in northern areas to at least 336.

Giving a breakdown of the deaths in KP, the PDMA said that those killed in various incidents include 263 men, 29 women and 21 children.

With 156 left wounded, the rains and floods damaged 159 houses, out of which 97 were partially damaged and 62 have been completely destroyed.

Flood-ravaged Buner has reported the highest tally with 208 fatalities, the authority said, adding that rain and flood-related incidents have been reported in Bajaur, Torghar, Mansehra, Shangla and Battagram as well.

PDMA relief teams and district administration are in full communication with each other, it said.

Gandapur visits Buner

Meanwhile, KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur visited the flood-affected areas of Buner and later chaired a high-level meeting at the Deputy Commissioner's office, read a statement from his office.

During his visit, the statement added, officials briefed the CM on the devastation caused by flooding and the rescue efforts.

Gandapur was informed that the recent cloud burst damaged at least 5,380 houses across seven village councils in Buner.

As many as 209 deaths have been reported in Buner so far — one more than the figure issued by the PDMA — while 134 people are missing and 159 others sustained injuries.

With three army battalions and 300 civil defence volunteers are carrying out the rescue operations, authorities have said that food, tents and blankets are being provided to the affected people.

A six-kilometre stretch of Pir Baba Road and a 3.5-kilometre section of Gokand Road have been cleared. Debris has also been removed from 15 landslide points.

A relief emergency has been declared in eight affected districts, including Buner, and the search for missing individuals is still underway.

Furthermore, Gandapur was briefed that as many as 3,500 people had been rescued safely.

Praising the efforts of all institutions, the CM assured that the government would "leave no stone unturned" in the rehabilitation of victims.

He added that Rs1.5 billion had been released for relief efforts and thanked the prime minister and all chief ministers for "standing shoulder to shoulder" with the province.

Speaking to the media, Gandapur said that the provincial government's priority was restoring washed-away roads in the affected areas.

"It is not possible to compensate for the loss of life, we will compensate for the financial losses," he said, adding that additional helicopters have been requested from the aviation ministry for rescue and relief efforts.

"The provincial government has the resources to compensate for the losses 100%. No one has ever compensated for the losses 100%, but we will," he remarked.

Rescue teams on high alert in twin cities

Separately, Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Sunday witnessed heavy rains resulting rise in the water level in Nullah Lai with the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) managing director saying that more than 80 millimetres of rain has been recorded in the twin cities.

The showers come as the PMD has forecast widespread rain-wind/thundershower (with scattered heavy falls at times very heavy) is expected in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Lahore and Kasur commencing from today till August 19.

Rains are also expected in Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, Faisalabad and Sahiwal during the said period.

Scattered rain-wind/thundershower (with isolated heavyfalls) is also likely in DG Khan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rajanpur and Rahimyar Khan from August 18 to August 20.

Rescue 1122 has been put on high alert in the twin cities with rescue personnel deployed around Nullah Lai and in low-lying areas.

"Rescue personnel have been deployed in Katarian, Gawalmandi and other low-lying areas," the rescue officials said in a statement.

Int'l condolences

President of Russia Vladimir Putin, in a condolence letter to President Asif Ali Zardari, expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in KP.

Putin expressed heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

The Russian president expressed best wishes for the affected families.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkiye also expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives caused by devastating floods in Pakistan.

The ministry, in a statement, conveyed heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Pakistan, praying for Allah’s mercy on those who lost their lives in the calamity.

Turkiye reaffirmed its solidarity with Pakistan in this time of grief and offered sympathies to the bereaved families.