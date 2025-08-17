Curfew imposed in parts of Bajaur amid operation

KP police officer interacts with the personnel in this image, released on November 8, 2023. — Facebook@Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police

Curfew imposed in 24 areas of Bajaur.

All public movement strictly prohibited.

Restrictions will remain in effect till Aug 21.

The district administration has imposed a curfew in 24 areas of Mamond tehsil in Bajaur district as part of a targeted operation against militants.

According to a notification, the curfew was approved by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Home Department and will remain in effect from 5pm on August 16 until 5pm on August 21, according to The News on Sunday.

During this period, all public movement and outdoor activities are strictly prohibited, with authorities urging residents to remain indoors and cooperate with security personnel.

The areas placed under Section 144 include Malangi, Suparai, Dwaogai, Meena Sulemankhel, Khwar Chai, Chamyar Jor, Zagai, Gat, Agra, Ghandai, Zari, Nakhtar, Mula Killay, Bakaro, Gowati, Chamyalon, Larkalan, Barkalan, Ghanam Shah, Chotra, Damma Dola, Sultan Baig, Inam Khworo and Naga.

Officials said the restrictions were necessary to ensure the safety of civilians and to provide security forces with unhindered access for the operation.

Earlier, the district administration had asked residents of more villages and towns to migrate to safer places ahead of the targeted operation against terrorists in Bajaur tribal district.

According to a communique of the district administration, the residents of Malangi, Sparay, Dawowgai, Mena Sulaimankhel, Khwarchai, Chamyar Jowar, Zagai, Gat, Agra, Ghundai, Zarray, Nakhtar, Mulla Kalay, Bakro, Gwati, Chamyalo, Lar Kulan, Bar Kulan, Ghanam Shah, Chotra, Dammadola, Sultan Baig, Inam Khwaro, Anga areas have been informed to vacate their homes for a short period and move to safe locations.

It also stated that the displacement of people to safer places was aimed at ensuring the safety of public during a targeted operation against terrorists.

The statement said that the cooperation of people was crucial to ensure a timely and safe evacuation, so that the area can be cleared of miscreants and hostile elements.