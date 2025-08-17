 
Geo News

Curfew imposed in parts of Bajaur amid operation

Officials say restrictions were necessary to ensure safety of civilians during the operation

By
Hasban Ullah
|

August 17, 2025

KP police officer interacts with the personnel in this image, released on November 8, 2023. — Facebook@Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police
KP police officer interacts with the personnel in this image, released on November 8, 2023. — Facebook@Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police
  • Curfew imposed in 24 areas of Bajaur.
  • All public movement strictly prohibited.
  • Restrictions will remain in effect till Aug 21. 

The district administration has imposed a curfew in 24 areas of Mamond tehsil in Bajaur district as part of a targeted operation against militants.

According to a notification, the curfew was approved by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Home Department and will remain in effect from 5pm on August 16 until 5pm on August 21, according to The News on Sunday.

During this period, all public movement and outdoor activities are strictly prohibited, with authorities urging residents to remain indoors and cooperate with security personnel.

The areas placed under Section 144 include Malangi, Suparai, Dwaogai, Meena Sulemankhel, Khwar Chai, Chamyar Jor, Zagai, Gat, Agra, Ghandai, Zari, Nakhtar, Mula Killay, Bakaro, Gowati, Chamyalon, Larkalan, Barkalan, Ghanam Shah, Chotra, Damma Dola, Sultan Baig, Inam Khworo and Naga.

Officials said the restrictions were necessary to ensure the safety of civilians and to provide security forces with unhindered access for the operation.

Earlier, the district administration had asked residents of more villages and towns to migrate to safer places ahead of the targeted operation against terrorists in Bajaur tribal district.

According to a communique of the district administration, the residents of Malangi, Sparay, Dawowgai, Mena Sulaimankhel, Khwarchai, Chamyar Jowar, Zagai, Gat, Agra, Ghundai, Zarray, Nakhtar, Mulla Kalay, Bakro, Gwati, Chamyalo, Lar Kulan, Bar Kulan, Ghanam Shah, Chotra, Dammadola, Sultan Baig, Inam Khwaro, Anga areas have been informed to vacate their homes for a short period and move to safe locations.

It also stated that the displacement of people to safer places was aimed at ensuring the safety of public during a targeted operation against terrorists.

The statement said that the cooperation of people was crucial to ensure a timely and safe evacuation, so that the area can be cleared of miscreants and hostile elements.

More rains to hit country amid rising death toll in flood-ravaged northern regions video
More rains to hit country amid rising death toll in flood-ravaged northern regions
Train derailment near Lodhran leaves one dead, injures 24
Train derailment near Lodhran leaves one dead, injures 24
Malala says her 'heart breaks' for communities hit by Pakistan floods
Malala says her 'heart breaks' for communities hit by Pakistan floods
Journalist Khawar Hussain found dead in car with gunshot wound to head video
Journalist Khawar Hussain found dead in car with gunshot wound to head
'God made me this country's guardian': COAS Asim Munir dismisses change rumours
'God made me this country's guardian': COAS Asim Munir dismisses change rumours
JUI-F's Mufti Kifayatullah injured in Malakand home shooting
JUI-F's Mufti Kifayatullah injured in Malakand home shooting
Rains expected across Sindh from today
Rains expected across Sindh from today
Community should not suffer for individual terrorist acts: DG ISPR
Community should not suffer for individual terrorist acts: DG ISPR