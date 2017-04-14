In his last interview Mashal Khan criticised university admin

“Everyone is a thief,” says Mashal Khan in an interview to a private TV channel which emerged on Friday, a day after his brutal death at the hands of a mob which had accused him of blasphemy.

In the interview, Mashal was talking about the situation in his university, where he says career of multiple students was in limbo due to the absence of the vice-chancellor.

The vice-chancellor of Abdul Wali Khan University hasn’t visited the university since March 20 and has not signed the degrees of a number of students, due to which fate of many students hangs in limbo, Mashal says.

He can also be seen criticising the teachers, saying they hold more than one designation.

Mashal then says that students have set up camps and are protesting but no one has shown up. “It is because everyone is a thief.”

He also voices concerns about his university’s fee structure, saying that while other universities were charging Rs5,000, Abdul Wali Khan University charges them Rs25,000.

Mashal suggests that a pro-vice chancellor be appointed who addresses student’s problems and fee structure issues.

Mashal, who was enrolled at Abdul Wali Khan University's Mass Communication department, was lynched by an enraged mob over blasphemy allegations at campus premises on Thursday.

Police have registered two separate cases against 20 suspects and arrested eight suspects over the incident.

Mardan District Police Officer Dr Mian Saeed told Geo News earlier today the cases were registered under clauses 427, 297, 302 and 148 of the Pakistan Penal Code and section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

